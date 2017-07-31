Meet the Cast: Black Lightning

While directing and other production aspects of a show are important, the actors are what make the characters come to life. Here’s the cast of the CW’s newest show, Black Lightning, premiering sometime during the 2017-18 season.

Cress Williams

Role: Jefferson Pierce / Black Lightning

Age: 47

Place of birth: Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Notable previous shows: Beverly Hills, 90210, Veronica Mars, Grey’s Anatomy, Friday Night Lights, Hart of Dixie

Interesting fact: Williams acted in his school’s production of Shakespeare’s Othello while enrolled at Fullerton College. He later attended UCLA.

China Anne McClaine

Role: Jennifer Pierce, Jefferson’s younger daughter

Age: 18

Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia

Notable previous shows: Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, A.N.T. Farm, Sing Your Face Off

Interesting Fact: McClaine won the first season of ABC’s Sing Your Face Off at age 15. She was the youngest contestant on the show.

Nafessa Williams

Role: Anissa Pierce, Jefferson’s older daughter

Age: 27

Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Notable previous shows: Code Black, One Life to Live, Twin Peaks

Interesting fact: Williams voiced a character named Tiffany Rasberry for the NBA 2K17 video game.

Christine Adams

Role: Lynn Pierce, Jefferson’s ex-wife

Age: 43

Place of birth: London, England

Notable previous shows: Terra Nova, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Doctor Who

Interesting fact: Adams attended Middlesex University in London. She now lives in Los Angeles along with her husband and daughters.

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Bryan, click here!