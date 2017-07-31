Meet the Cast: Black Lightning

While directing and other production aspects of a show are important, the actors are what make the characters come to life. Here’s the cast of the CW’s newest show, Black Lightning, premiering sometime during the 2017-18 season.

Cress Williams

cresswilliams Meet the Cast: Black Lightning

Role: Jefferson Pierce / Black Lightning

Age: 47

Place of birth: Heidelberg, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Notable previous shows: Beverly Hills, 90210, Veronica Mars, Grey’s Anatomy, Friday Night Lights, Hart of Dixie

Interesting fact: Williams acted in his school’s production of Shakespeare’s Othello while enrolled at Fullerton College. He later attended UCLA.

 

China Anne McClaine

chinamcclaine Meet the Cast: Black Lightning

Role: Jennifer Pierce, Jefferson’s younger daughter

Age: 18

Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia

Notable previous shows: Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, A.N.T. Farm, Sing Your Face Off

Interesting Fact: McClaine won the first season of ABC’s Sing Your Face Off at age 15. She was the youngest contestant on the show.

 

Nafessa Williams

nafessawilliams Meet the Cast: Black Lightning

Role: Anissa Pierce, Jefferson’s older daughter

Age: 27

Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Notable previous shows: Code Black, One Life to Live, Twin Peaks

Interesting fact: Williams voiced a character named Tiffany Rasberry for the NBA 2K17 video game.

 

Christine Adams

christineadams Meet the Cast: Black Lightning

Role: Lynn Pierce, Jefferson’s ex-wife

Age: 43

Place of birth: London, England

Notable previous shows: Terra Nova, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Doctor Who

Interesting fact: Adams attended Middlesex University in London. She now lives in Los Angeles along with her husband and daughters.

 

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern
