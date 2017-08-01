Mid-Summer Beach Reads

Looking for a new read to end your Summer on a perfect note? We’ve got just the thing whether you’re a fan of Fantasy or Historical Fiction!

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

In the first of a series of eight novels, Claire Beachamp returns from serving as a field nurse in WWII and joins her husband Frank Randall in Inverness, Scotland for a second honeymoon. They both dive into the rich history and legends of the Scottish Highlands, but during an afternoon hike, Claire falls through a mythical standing stone atop an ancient site. She wakes up years in the past at the height of Scottish lairds, clans, and war. As a Sassenach or “outlander” she must vigilantly learn to adapt to a new world and along the way becomes torn between her old life in 1945 and her new life in 1743…

Historical Fiction

The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir by Jennifer Ryan

Seemingly written for fans of Jane Austen or The Guernsey Literary Potato Peel Pie Society. The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir is also written in epistolary format and is speckled with wit, intrigue, love, misunderstandings, and war. WWII is at its outset and as the men from Chilbury continue to leave a gaping vacancy in the village, the women left behind learn to band together. Hearing from a vast array of characters – some delightful, some annoying, some untrustworthy, the reader follows the story of a town struggling to find unity and comfort amidst their fear of loss. Kitty is the youngest naïve sister of the Winthrop family, her older sister, Venetia, is the village’s beauty in heavy pursuit of the town’s mysterious artist and their Jewish refugee Silvie is beholden to a family secret. There’s also a midwife desperately working to maintain a devious plot as well as a number of other colorful characters. At the center of it all is a choir struggling to maintain a courageous on-pitch voice during a devastating war.

Non-Fiction

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondō

This book has been all the rage for the past few years. What better time to embrace a clutter-free life?? Japanese cleaning consultant Marie Kondō shares her theories of organizing and simplifying your home or personal space in a very approachable way leaning primarily on the discovery of which items in your house “spark joy” (and which don’t). Both motivational and therapeutic this near-self-help book will have you enjoying minimalism in no time.

Crime & Mystery

Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

A millionaire is murdered around midnight on the famous Orient Express and detective Hercule Poirot is on the case to discover which of his fellow passengers did the deed. Was it the secretary, the valet, the Colonel, the Countess, the Count, the Princess, the family cook, the chauffeur, the missionary, or the conductor? In a classic whodunit by Agatha Christie, it’s sure to keep you guessing until the end. Bonus: read it before Christmas so you can go see the movie!

Autobiography

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

Winner of this year’s Pulitzer Prize for Biography/Autobiography, When Breath Becomes Air is a moving, poignant and thought-provoking memoir written by a young neurosurgeon diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. Kalanithi learns his diagnosis just after the completion of years of rigorous training to become a surgeon. In facing imminent death, he grapples with questions of what a meaningful life should look like when the future is stripped away and all that is left is the ever-wavering present. His command of language and questions of mortality and life in general serve as a powerful gift to his readers.

Written by: Elise Cantini