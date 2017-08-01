“The Glass Castle” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “THE GLASS CASTLE” go to www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KSTWGCsea88  and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes:  KSTWGCsea88

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Monday, August 8th, 2017 at 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

THE GLASS CASTLE

Chronicling the adventures of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family, THE GLASS CASTLE is a remarkable story of unconditional love. Oscar® winner Brie Larson brings Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir to life as a young woman who, influenced by the joyfully wild nature of her deeply dysfunctional father (Woody Harrelson), found the fiery determination to carve out a successful life on her own terms.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJUuhCMbWyg

Release Date: August 11th in Seattle

