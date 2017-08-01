The Rankings are in: CW Soars with Female Characters

The CW is doing a stand-out job with the female characters in their shows – and it’s not just critics who are saying so, either. Ranker.com, a website that allows users to up-vote or down-vote different people or topics in a ranking, has shown that TV watchers are crazy about the women in CW shows. One such list titled “The Best Female Characters on TV right now” particularly has a lot of responses. The 6,000 voters, who placed a staggering 98,000 votes, propelled eight CW characters into the top 100. Here’s where they ranked:

#9 Clarke Walters (The 100)

#22 Kara – Zor El (Supergirl)

#33 Felicity Smoak (Arrow)

#37 Max Black (2 Broke Girls)

#54 Octavia Blake (The 100)

#70 Liv Moore (IZombie)

#75 Raven Reyes (The 100)

#89 Sara Lance (Arrow)

Some other notable rankings: #101 Jane Villanueva (Jane the Virgin), #104 Elena Gilbert (The Vampire Diaries), #106 Hayley (The Originals), #107 Carolina Forbes (The Vampire Diaries), #108 Rebekah Mikaelson (The Vampire Diaries), and #109 Caitlin Snow (The Flash).

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

