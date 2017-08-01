The Rankings are in: CW Soars with Female Characters

The CW is doing a stand-out job with the female characters in their shows – and it’s not just critics who are saying so, either. Ranker.com, a website that allows users to up-vote or down-vote different people or topics in a ranking, has shown that TV watchers are crazy about the women in CW shows. One such list titled “The Best Female Characters on TV right now” particularly has a lot of responses. The 6,000 voters, who placed a staggering 98,000 votes, propelled eight CW characters into the top 100. Here’s where they ranked:

#9 Clarke Walters (The 100)

The 100 021116

#22 Kara – Zor El (Supergirl)

Supergirl 042417

#33 Felicity Smoak (Arrow)

Arrow 111115

#37 Max Black (2 Broke Girls)

maxblack The Rankings are in: CW Soars with Female Characters

#54 Octavia Blake (The 100)

octaviablake The Rankings are in: CW Soars with Female Characters

The 100 — Image: HU01_CC_Octavia_2837 — Pictured: Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia — Photo: Cate Cameron/The CW — © 2014 The CW Network. All Rights Reserved.

#70 Liv Moore (IZombie)

izombie The Rankings are in: CW Soars with Female Characters

#75 Raven Reyes (The 100)

ravenreyes The Rankings are in: CW Soars with Female Characters

#89 Sara Lance (Arrow)

saralance The Rankings are in: CW Soars with Female Characters

Some other notable rankings: #101 Jane Villanueva (Jane the Virgin), #104 Elena Gilbert (The Vampire Diaries), #106 Hayley (The Originals), #107 Carolina Forbes (The Vampire Diaries), #108 Rebekah Mikaelson (The Vampire Diaries), and #109 Caitlin Snow (The Flash).

Which ones are your favorites? Be sure to let us know in the comments!

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern
