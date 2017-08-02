My Superhero Disguise- A CW11 CreW Story

The cardinal rule of being a superhero seems to be that you need to maintain a second identity. Supergirl has her glasses (or lack thereof) to differentiate her two personas, The Flash does CSI work and The Green Arrow has his hood/mask combo to keep his real identity concealed. While they seem to have minimal trouble with it, I think maintaining a secret identity would be much harder than the CW11 superheroes make it look.

If I became a superhero, my first concern would be hiding my tattoos. Thankfully the ones I have are small, but a unique tattoo would easily reveal my secret identity. One second I’d be saving a life, and the next thing I know, someone could have snapped a picture of my “little green sprout” tattoo and revealed my identity to the whole world.

Another concern would be keeping up with social media. Would I have to run multiple Instagram accounts so that each identity could have its own? What if I accidentally posted a superhero selfie on my normal-person account? Could I cross-promote my accounts without people knowing that I was secretly living two lives? That last one is the trickiest because I know my superhero accounts would have way more followers than my regular ones, and so naturally I’d want to take advantage of that to grow my personal account.

Also I don’t think I could pull off the glasses-switch move as naturally as Supergirl does. I already don’t wear my glasses when I’m supposed to. If maintaining my “normal” identity relied on me wearing them, I’m not sure I’d be able to. Besides, when I don’t wear them I can’t see, so I’d be useless in any sort of battle. I’m sure it’s hard enough to use superpowers, I don’t want to have to use them when everything farther than ten feet in front of me is blurry.

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

