The Pulse of Seattle! 8/3-8/6

August 2, 2017 9:00 AM
It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

SEAFAIR WEEKEND FESTIVAL with the Blue Angels & Hydros on Thursday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 6th at Genesee Park on Lake Washington

A Pacific Northwest tradition since 1950, Seafair Weekend is the culmination of the Seafair Festival. Dubbed by some as an unofficial Seattle holiday, this is the most anticipated event of summer. Seafair Weekend offers a kaleidoscope of sights, sounds, tastes and action. With boat racing on the water, aerobatic performers in the sky, live music and delicious food on land, the best place to experience Seafair Weekend is at Genesee Park on Lake Washington!

SALMONFEST SEATTLE on Friday, August 4th through Sunday, August 6th in Lake City

Experience fun for the whole family with a street festival, salmon bake, car show, Pioneer Days Parade, and kid’s area!

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!

