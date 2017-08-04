Band in Seattle – Eps 208 Thunderpussy

THUNDERPUSSY

Thunderpussy is winning audience awards for spectacular live shows led by guitarist Whitney Petty formerly of The Grizzled Mighty, and teamed up with vocalist Molly Sides (This Bitch Don’t Fall off) and bass player Leah Julius (Cumulus). On drums is Saba Samakar subbing for Lena Simon (La Luz). This band owns the stage as lead vocalist Molly Sides slithers and writhes like a women possessed between high kicks. These women will chew you up and spit you out. Rocking music and a great show – That’s Thunderpussy.

Saturday, August 5, 2017 @ 11pm

