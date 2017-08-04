If I Was on Family Feud

I’m not sure I’d want to be on Family Feud. It’s like when you get your wisdom teeth out and you’re scared you’ll say something vulgar in front of your parents when you’re out of it. My sense of humor tends to skew to the more inappropriate side, similar to that of a 12-year-old boy. On Family Feud, I’d be torn between responding with funny answers and attempting to become a viral sensation after the show airs, or simply going with the answers that would make my mom cringe the least.

With every episode, people have to make a decision about whether they want to be funny and be remembered, or if they want to actually try to win the money. This would be a source of conflict on my family’s team. Everyone who knows me knows, I’d do anything for that 15 seconds of fame, but I can’t see either of my parents choosing fame over money.

Also my family is nowhere near supportive enough to be on the show. You know how family members get excited and clap for whatever answer someone from their side says? That wouldn’t fly with my family. I’d be more likely to receive a sarcastic eye roll from my sister than hear her tell me, “Good answer.”

It’s probably a good thing my family hasn’t been on Family Feud. I don’t have to worry about how to portray myself on the show, and I can watch other families embarrass themselves from the comfort of my own living room!

Written by, Aubrey Gelpieryn, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

