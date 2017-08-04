Penn & Teller: Fool Us – “Does The Trick Ring a Bell?”

YOU CAN RING MY BELL — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. The magicians featured in the episode include Dyno Staats, Aiden Sinclair, Axel Adler and David Parr. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#407). Original airdate: Thursday, August 10, 2017 @ 8pm
Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "Does This Trick Ring a Bell?" -- Pictured: Axel Adler