HOOTEN AND LADY ALEX CONFRONT THE PAST — Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) heads to Moscow to help Hooten (Michael Landes) search for a lost Fabergé egg and confronts her arch enemy, who now works for a questionable black market collector. Hooten meets his mentor who sends them on a risky adventure. Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey and Shaun Parkes also star. Julian Holmes directed the episode written by Sarah Phelps (#106). Original airdate: Monday, August 14, 2017 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...