“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

August 7, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: advanced movie screening, cw11 seattle, kstw, Movies, Ryan Reynolds, The Hitman's Bodyguard

fin03 hitmans 1sht payoff 25x38 The Hitmans Bodyguard Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD” go to www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KSTWhitman518s and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes: KSTWhitman518s

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 at 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD

The world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson]. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife. The film will be “hitting” your theatres on August 18.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpKmt4MpctM

Release Date: August 18th in Seattle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live