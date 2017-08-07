“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD” go to www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KSTWhitman518s and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes: KSTWhitman518s

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 at 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD

The world’s top protection agent [Ryan Reynolds] is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen [Samuel L. Jackson]. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator [Gary Oldman] who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson’s equally notorious wife. The film will be “hitting” your theatres on August 18.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpKmt4MpctM

Release Date: August 18th in Seattle