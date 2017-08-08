Band in Seattle – Eps 228 Smokey Brights

August 8, 2017 11:07 AM

SMOKEY BRIGHTS

Smokey Brights offers an emotional journey, through a lush landscape, and down an expansive American highway, all through the sounds of their music. A combination of new wave, folk, psychedelia, Memphis soul, and a nostalgic flavor of 70’s rock, this crew will get you oozin and groovin all night. With Ryan Devlin on guitar, Kim West on keys, James Weston Vermillion on bass, Michael Kalnoky on lead guitar, and Nicholas Krivchenia on drums, the band sings together in absolute harmony. Take a moment to watch their live performance, you won’t regret getting lost down the Smokey Brights road.

Saturday, August 12, 2017 @ 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/

