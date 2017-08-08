The Pulse of Seattle! 8/10-8/13

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

84TH ANNUAL OMAK STAMPEDE on Thursday, August 10th through Sunday, August 13th in Omak, WA.

Join for a weekend of western entertainment that will be one of your fondest memories. From the Thursday morning ride-in to the Sunday running of the World Famous Suicide Race, you will enjoy an action packed weekend to include Davis Shows Carnival, Wrangler Kids Night, Indian Encampment & Pow Wow, Western & Native Art Show, Rodeo Dances and Vendor Row, Omak Stampede “Company Store”. As well, Omak Stampede continues to support the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Campaign.

STILLAGUAMISH FESTIVAL OF THE RIVER & POW WOW on Saturday, August 12th and Sunday, August 13th in Arlington, WA Pow Wow PUBLIC WELCOME!, 2 days of live music, Circus troupe The New Old Time Chautauqua, 5K Fun Run, Traditional alder salmon bake delicious! Children storytelling and entertainment stage with LeAnn Rimes, Fun Zone rides and activities. Check out the new salmon obstacle course! Environmental and wellness exhibits, Food and craft vendors, Logging show And more! Have a great weekend!

