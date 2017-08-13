Win Movie Passes to “Trip to Spain”!

Enter to win two (2) complimentary movie passes to TRIP TO SPAIN!

Click here to enter!

Screening Info:

Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

Please note:

Enter the information in the link above for your chance to win an admit-two early entry pass to an advanced screening on Wednesday, July 23 at 7:00PM in Seattle. Please do not enter if you know you cannot attend a screening at this time. Winners will be notified via email by end of day Sunday, August 20. The email will contain your check in instructions. Not everyone will win.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 7/21 at 10:00am via this form. Winners will be selected via a random drawing and notified by email. One prize per person per household. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. IFC Films, Allied-THA and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

TRIP TO SPAIN

After jaunts through northern England and Italy, Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on another deliciously deadpan culinary road trip. This time around, the guys head to Spain to sample the best of the country’s gastronomic offerings in between rounds of their hilariously off-the-cuff banter. Over plates of pintxos and paella, the pair exchange barbs and their patented celebrity impressions, as well as more serious reflections on what it means to settle into middle age. As always, the locales are breathtaking, the cuisine to die for, and the humor delightfully devilish.

Movie website: http://www.ifcfilms.com/films/the-trip-to-spain