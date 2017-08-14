Masters of Illusion – “Mirror Mirror and Money Movers”

FROM DOUBT TO BELIEF — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Scott Pepper, Chris Randall, Joshua Jay, Murray SawChuck, Billy Kidd and Greg Gleason (#410). Original airdate: Friday, August 18, 2017 @ 8pm

