FROM DOUBT TO BELIEF — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Scott Pepper, Chris Randall, Joshua Jay, Murray SawChuck, Billy Kidd and Greg Gleason (#410). Original airdate: Friday, August 18, 2017 @ 8pm
Masters of Illusion – “Mirror Mirror and Money Movers”August 14, 2017 7:29 AM
Masters of Illusion -- "Spiked Table and Spiked Faces" -- Image MOI409_0004-- Pictured: Draven & Naathan Phan -- Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.