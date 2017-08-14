“PATTI CAKE$” Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

August 14, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, Fox Searchlight screening, kstw, Patti Cake$

patti cake patti cakes rgb PATTI CAKE$ Advanced Movie Screening Passes!

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “PATTI CAKE$” go to http://www.foxsearchlightscreenings.com/zodXi61500 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes: zodXi61500

Please note: You must register for https://foxsearchlightscreenings.com/ first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017 at 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

PATTI CAKE$

PATTI CAKE$ introduces Australian native Danielle Macdonald in a breakout role as aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$. In a coming-of-age story straight out of Jersey, an unlikely rapper finds her voice as a one-of-a-kind hip-hop legend in the making as PATTI CAKE$, the first feature film from acclaimed commercial and music-video director Geremy Jasper. Set in gritty strip-mall suburbia, Patti Cake$ chronicles an underdog’s quest for fame and glory with humor, raw energy and some unforgettable beats.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-591Dqa48g

Release Date: August 25th in Seattle

