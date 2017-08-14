Riverdale, Other CW Shows Rake in at Teen Choice Awards

August 14, 2017 1:17 PM
Filed Under: Awards, CW, cw11, cw11 seattle, Network, Riverdale, Supergirl, Teen Choice Awards, Teenagers, television, The Flash, Vampire Diaries

It’s no secret that Riverdale has had an amazing first season, with growing popularity and recent Comic Con buzz abound. The show’s fan base further proved it last night at the Teen Choice Awards, where the series swept other contenders.

Including movies, Riverdale shared the awards spotlight with Teen Wolf, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and Spiderman: Homecoming – each of which won three choice awards – but it was a clear winner with a staggering seven awards of its own. Overall, the CW network soared and took home 12 awards. With popular shows like Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries getting to the end of their runs, this performance from Riverdale demonstrates a continued dominance for CW with teen audiences. Read below for a full breakdown of each show’s awards.

Riverdale

Riverdale

Awards won (7): Choice Drama TV Show, Choice Breakout Show, Choice Drama TV Actor – Cole Sprouse, Choice Breakout TV Star – Lili Reinhart, Choice TV Ship – Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, Choice Scene Stealer – Camila Mendes, Choice Hissy Fit – Madeline Petsch.

The Flash

flash s3 dl Riverdale, Other CW Shows Rake in at Teen Choice Awards

Awards won (2): Choice Action TV Show, Choice Action TV Actor – Grant Gustin.

The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries Dynamic Lead

Awards won (2): Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show, Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show Actress – Kat Graham.

Supergirl

supergirl dl 102516 Riverdale, Other CW Shows Rake in at Teen Choice Awards

Awards won (1): Choice Action TV Actress – Melissa Benoist.

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern
aaeaaqaaaaaaaawwaaaajde0mge5otc5lwm4ymytndlmni05nte1lwyzmdjmoty4mtzlng How Four CW Shows Differed From Their Comics For more about Bryan, click here!

More from The CW11 "CreW"
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live