Riverdale, Other CW Shows Rake in at Teen Choice Awards

It’s no secret that Riverdale has had an amazing first season, with growing popularity and recent Comic Con buzz abound. The show’s fan base further proved it last night at the Teen Choice Awards, where the series swept other contenders.

Including movies, Riverdale shared the awards spotlight with Teen Wolf, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and Spiderman: Homecoming – each of which won three choice awards – but it was a clear winner with a staggering seven awards of its own. Overall, the CW network soared and took home 12 awards. With popular shows like Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries getting to the end of their runs, this performance from Riverdale demonstrates a continued dominance for CW with teen audiences. Read below for a full breakdown of each show’s awards.

Riverdale

Awards won (7): Choice Drama TV Show, Choice Breakout Show, Choice Drama TV Actor – Cole Sprouse, Choice Breakout TV Star – Lili Reinhart, Choice TV Ship – Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, Choice Scene Stealer – Camila Mendes, Choice Hissy Fit – Madeline Petsch.

The Flash

Awards won (2): Choice Action TV Show, Choice Action TV Actor – Grant Gustin.

The Vampire Diaries

Awards won (2): Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show, Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show Actress – Kat Graham.

Supergirl

Awards won (1): Choice Action TV Actress – Melissa Benoist.

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

