Band in Seattle – Eps 410 COSMOS

August 16, 2017 9:19 AM
COSMOS

COSMOS consists of a collective of creatively gifted artists. They are more than a band — they are a multifaceted mixture of genres that will redefine your perception of Seattle’s sound through a blend of Hip-Hop, Jazz, Soul, and Electronic overtones. Listening to their interstellar beats and introspective lyrics will transport you to a higher dimension filled with nothing but free spirited vibrations. Because of this, their talents have the power to elevate your consciousness to inconceivable levels.

Saturday, August 19, 2017 @ 11pm

