The Pulse of Seattle! 8/19-8/20

August 16, 2017 9:00 AM
See what's coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

HEMPFEST on Friday, August 18th through Sunday, August 20th at Myrtle Edwards Park in Seattle

Seattle HEMPFEST, the premier flagship event of the global cannabis culture, is celebrating its 26th year.  Hempfest’s crown jewels of achievement include its designation as the largest annual cannabis policy reform event in the world. 

VIKING DAYS on Saturday, August 19th and Sunday, August 20th at the Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard

This educational festival features Nordic foods, lively entertainment, a Viking Encampment, and much more! Highlights of the festival include a Swedish Pancake Breakfast, afternoon Salmon Bake, food hearths, Valhalla Beer Garden, Viking Grill, a Viking encampment, and entertainment on 3 stages!

Have a great weekend!

