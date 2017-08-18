Win Movie Passes to “Crown Heights”!

Enter to win two (2) complimentary movie passes to CROWN HEIGHTS!

Click here to enter!

Screening Info:

Tuesday, August 28th, 2017 @ 10:00AM

Seattle, WA

Please note:

Enter the information in the link above for your chance to win an admit-two early entry pass to an advanced screening on Tuesday, July 29 at 7:00PM in Seattle. Please do not enter if you know you cannot attend a screening at this time. Winners will be notified via email by end of day Sunday, August 27. The email will contain your check in instructions. Not everyone will win.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. All federal, state and local regulations apply. Entries must be received by 8/28 at 10:00am via this form. Winners will be selected via a random drawing and notified by email. One prize per person per household. Employees of all promotional partners, their agencies and those who have received a prize within the last 90 days are not eligible. IFC Films, Allied-THA and their affiliates accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any loss or accident incurred in connection with use of a prize. A recipient of prizes assumes any and all risks related to use of prize and accepts any restrictions required by prize provider. Prizes cannot be exchanged, transferred or redeemed for cash, in whole or in part.

CROWN HEIGHTS

In the spring of 1980, a teenager is gunned down in the streets of Flatbush, Brooklyn. The police pressure a child witness to identify a suspect. As a result, Colin Warner, an 18-year-old kid from nearby Crown Heights, is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. Colin’s childhood friend Carl ‘KC’ King devotes his life to fighting for Colin’s freedom. He works on appeals, takes loans for lawyer fees and becomes a legal courier to learn the court system. This incredible true story is based on the acclaimed This American Life piece and adapted by writer/director Matt Ruskin, with Lakeith Stanfield playing Colin Warner and Nnamdi Asomugha as Carl King. Co-presented with Amazon Studios.

Movie website: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgrFRyMsWiY