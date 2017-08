ON THE HUNT FOR A RARE GEM, HOOTEN AND ALEX HEAD TO CAMBODIA — Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) and Hooten (Michael Landes) attempt to track down a priceless jewel in Cambodia but they soon attract the attentions of a ruthless drug gang. Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey and Shaun Parkes also star. Daniel O’Hara directed the episode written by Richard Zajdlic (#107). Original airdate: Monday, August 28, 2017 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...