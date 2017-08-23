The CW Dominates the Teen Choice Awards!

This year’s Teen Choice Awards telecast was dominated by The CW!

Congratulations to all the winners!

Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Vampire Diaries

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries)

Choice Action TV Show: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin (The Flash)

Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)

Choice Breakout TV Star: Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)

Choice Breakout TV Show: Riverdale

Choice TV Ship: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)

Choice Scene-Stealer: Camila Mendes (Riverdale)

Choice Hissy Fit: Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale)

Choice Drama TV Actress: Lucy Hale (Although winning for her lead role in Pretty Little Liars, we’re including on our list as Lucy rejoins The CW this mid-season in Life Sentence and we couldn’t be more thrilled!)