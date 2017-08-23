What to Watch This Fall: CW Shows and Premiere Dates

With the weather getting colder, there’s going to be a lot of time to cozy up and watch your favorite television shows. Don’t worry, the CW has you covered.

Excited for the return of a new season of your favorite show? Check out the premiere dates below. Looking to start a new one? Ranging from superheroes, supernatural, military dramas and more, there’s a perfect fit for you. Check out all the shows playing on the CW this fall:

Riverdale – October 11

After a bombshell first season, Riverdale is back with what promises to be a new, grittier tone.

“Now that we’ve put it out there in the world, we can expand on it and go darker and deeper,” Camila Mendes said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The series picked up steam towards the finale and became a surprise favorite among CW viewers. If you’re like me and don’t want to start a show that has multiple seasons already, this might be the one for you.

If you need more reasons to watch, look to the awards it has accumulated. The series shined at the Teen Choice Awards, winning in seven categories – the most of any other show. You can find the first season on Netflix or CW streaming sites.

Bryan’s pick: This was the first CW show I watched this year and I got really into it. Then I told my sister and she really liked it too. You can’t go wrong with this show.

Supergirl – October 9

Entering its third season, Supergirl will pick up right where season two left off. Overall, Kara will be dealing with the loss of Mon-El and will be tested on what it means to be human. There’s a lot of action and development in the next season, .

It’s the perfect show to see a strong female lead – Melissa Benoist was chosen for the Teen Choice Awards Best Actress in an action show category. You can find season one and two on Netflix or CW streaming sites.

The Flash – October 10

Perhaps the most watched CW show, the Flash will be entering its fourth season this fall. Like the other shows, there will be some pretty big changes for the series. If you’re tired of the dark tone that season three incorporated, you’re in luck! Season four is promising a much lighter feeling season.

“I think that’s as dark as we ever want to take the show, and we’re making a conscious effort this year to get the fun quotient back up,” Producer Todd Helbing said at Comic-Con.

Another change you can look for is the difference in a main villain: it will no longer be another speedster. This will hopefully bring some new creative fights. You can find season one through three on Netflix or CW streaming sites.

Bryan’s pick: I began watching this show last summer as an intern. Every day at lunch break I would grab my food and put it up on Netflix. The characters are all great and I highly recommend this show for superhero lovers.

Arrow – October 12

It’s hard to believe that five seasons have passed already. A fan favorite, it’s also the longest running series of CW current superhero shows. Arrow doesn’t actually have superpowers – but that makes everything more exciting. The season five finale was so good it’s been hard to wait for season six, which has a lot of new material. The thing I’m most excited for? The return of Deathstroke. You can find season one through five on Netflix or CW streaming sites.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – October 10

One of the biggest reasons I like this show is the interesting combination of time travel and superheroes. Sure, The Flash travels through speedforce, but that’s recent history or alternate universes. The Legends travel all through history, even to medieval times! With season three comes the addition of new Muslim superhero, portrayed by Tala Ashe. I’m excited to see her debut. You can find season one and two on Netflix or CW streaming sites.

Bryan’s pick: I always like shows or movies with time travel and history mixed in, even if it’s not factually accurate like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. I need to go find that movie.

Jane the Virgin – October 3

Jane the Virgin might be the CW’s most critically acclaimed show overall. Entering its fourth season, it’s won a Golden Globe for best actress and multiple Imagen awards. I’ve heard it been described as a pleasant surprise by viewers who have started watching it. I haven’t had the chance to watch this one yet, but it’s on my list! You can find season one through three on Netflix or CW streaming sites.

Supernatural – October 12

Everyone I know has heard of or watched Supernatural. It’s one of the longest running shows on television right now, entering its thirteenth season. That’s a lot of catching up to do if you’re looking to start it. But it’s perfect for those of us who like a nice and long binge watch. It’s still pretty hush-hush about what Sam and Dean will be up to for the unlucky season 13, but these guys seem to get in trouble wherever they go. You can find season one through twelve on Netflix or CW streaming sites.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – October 3

The strength of this show is in the lead actress, Rachel Bloom. She has her own list of accolades, including a Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice Award, and Televisions Critics Award. I’m not a fan of musicals, but the choreography and catchy-ness of the songs make it stand out among other shows. The series will only be on season three, so there is plenty of time to binge watch before the premiere. You can find season one and two on Netflix or CW streaming sites.

Crossover episodes – November 27, 28

Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow all team up in this four way cross over event. Although it’s only two days instead of four like last year, the time around promises better and tighter storytelling. Last year’s crossover event was the most watch week in CW’s television history. No major story details have been released yet, but I’m sure it will become clearer if you watch any of the other four shows.

Dynasty – October 11

The classic 1980s soap opera is getting a new spin this fall. Dynasty is a new CW show that follows the drama of a very wealthy family dealing with a conflict between a daughter and soon-to-be stepmother. If you like reality shows like Keeping up with the Kardashians, Basketball Wives, or any of the other shows that follow rich families, this could be a great pick for you.

Valor – October 9

Valor is a military drama and somewhat new territory for the CW. This series could be a nice change in variety from the rest of the shows on the network. It deals with two helicopter pilots who have returned from a secret mission in Somalia that went terribly wrong. There’s not too many war dramas on television right now, so I’m going to be sure to keep an eye on this one!

Bryan’s pick: I love any movie or show that has some aspects of war in it. This may not have the battle scenes I typically look for, but the mystery behind it will be interesting to watch.

Which show are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!

Written by, Bryan Nakata, CW11 Seattle Summer Intern

For more about Bryan, click here!