Band in Seattle – Eps 411 Gibraltar

GIBRALTAR

Exploring the harmonic vision of bands like Television and Built To Spill, and using the sonic, gender, and emotional situations of Lou Reed’s “Transformer” as inspiration, founding member Aaron Starkey created Gibraltar to seek out what he didn’t know about himself, finding catharsis in the search.

Along with Starkey, pianist Holly Houser, drummer Nick Biscardi, and bassist Gwen Stubbs complete a sound Influenced by rock’s most creative outbursts: 70’s hard rock, 80’s punk/new wave, and 90’s alternative; Gibraltar makes a feel-good formula sound new again. Angular guitars buzz, Nicky Hopkins-like piano chimes, and yearning vocal melodies amp tension while encouraging anthemic sing-alongs. The sound is dark and moody, laden with memorable hooks. Get more info on the band here.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 @ 11pm

