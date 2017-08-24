CW Seed Series Special – “Vixen”

Originally from Africa, Mari McCabe’s (voiced by Megalyn Echikunwoke) parents were killed by local greed, corruption, and wanton violence. But the orphaned Mari refuses to succumb to the terrors surrounding her. Inheriting her family’s Tantu Totem, Mari can access the powers of animals — anything from the super-strength of a gorilla to the speed of a cheetah. As Vixen, she fights valiantly to protect the world from the threats like those that claimed her family. Based on characters from DC Comics, VIXEN is produced by Blue Ribbon Content and Warner Bros. Animation, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Andrew Kriesberg. Original airdate: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 @ 9pm

