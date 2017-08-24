The Pulse of Seattle! 8/21-8/27

Filed Under: Belltown, Belltown Crush Block Party, cw11 seattle, Helen Martin, kstw, Port Townsend, SamFest, Seattle, The Pulse of Seattle

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

4TH ANNUAL BELLTOWN CRUSH BLOCK PARTY on Saturday, August 26th at Bell Street Park in Seattle

 web banner e1497897021438 The Pulse of Seattle! 8/21 8/27

Head down to the 4th Annual Belltown Crush Block Party, a summer wine and beer festival, on Saturday, August 26, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Bell Street Park! The event will feature local wines and brews, delicious bites from Pintxo, Mama’s Cantina and Belltown Brewing, and a grape stomping competition! 

SAMFEST 2017 on Thursday, August 24th through Sunday, August 27th in Port Townsend

samfest The Pulse of Seattle! 8/21 8/27

A celebration through arts and music! This year bands will be travelling north and south from Oregon and Canada to share their rhythms along with local talent.

Have a great weekend!

pulse dynlead rev The Pulse of Seattle! 8/21 8/27

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!

More from The Pulse of Seattle!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live