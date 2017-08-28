Material Terms: Washington State Fair Masters of Illusion Text Promotion!

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited by law. Winner must be a Washington State resident and 18 years or older. Contest runs 8/28/17 – 9/01/17. Text ‘MASTERS’ to 84816 or fill out an entry form at cwseattle.cbslocal.com to enter. Text entries may receive a confirmation text message. Standard text messaging rates apply to each text message sent or received as provided by your wireless rate plan. (Contact your carrier for pricing plans and details.) Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be selected by random drawing on or about 9/4/17. Employees of Washington State Fair, Columbia Bank, CBS Corporation, their agencies, affiliates and immediate family members are not eligible. Official rules available at cwseattle.cbslocal.com.

Like this: Like Loading...