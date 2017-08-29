The Pulse of Seattle! 9/1-9/3

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

BUMBERSHOOT on Friday, September 1st through Sunday, September 3rd, 2017 at Seattle Center

Now approaching half a century, Bumbershoot is one of Seattle’s largest cultural touchstones. Each year, thousands of people from across the country flock to Seattle Center to attend this acclaimed festival, which has become one of the biggest and most-loved contemporary festivals in North America, while having maintained its Northwest spirit and innovative roots. The programming at Bumbershoot strives to be a contemporary microcosm of what is current across all disciplines and genres within those art forms, giving our audience opportunities few other festivals in the world offer.

WASHINGTON STATE FAIR (Puyallup Fair) begins on Friday, September 1st and lasts until the 24th in Puyallup, WA! The Washington State Fair has been the place for family, fun and education for over a century and nothing evokes such strong or fond family memories like The Grand Old Fair. In the fast-paced world we live in, it is important to hold on to the tradition of days gone by so that we may tell our stories to future generations. The fair includes food, carnival, attractions, animals, entertainment stages, exhibits, shopping, and more! Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle & Helen Martin here!