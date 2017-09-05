Masters of Illusion – “Old School with a Twist”

REFLECTIONS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Grandinetti, Chris Korn, Jeff McBride, Barry and Stuart, Kyle Marlett, Bill Cook, Adam Wylie and Greg Gleason (#411). Original airdate: Friday, September 8, 2017 @ 8pm

