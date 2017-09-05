Masters of Illusion – “Old School with a Twist”

Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Masters Of Illusion
Masters of Illusion -- "Old School With A Twist" -- Image MOI411_0002 -- Pictured: Chris Korn -- Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

REFLECTIONS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Grandinetti, Chris Korn, Jeff McBride, Barry and Stuart, Kyle Marlett, Bill Cook, Adam Wylie and Greg Gleason (#411). Original airdate: Friday, September 8, 2017 @ 8pm

More from Masters Of Illusion
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live