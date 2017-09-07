The Pulse of Seattle! 9/8-9/10

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

LIGHTHOUSE FESTIVAL on Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th, 2017 in Mukilteo

Light Up the Sound at Mukilteo’s biggest celebration of the year! They have more food, entertainment, artists booths, children’s entertainment, and more FIREWORKS! On Friday, September 8th the Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival Association is hosting their third annual Military & First Responders Appreciation Dinner. The evening includes dinner catered by Ivar’s of Mukilteo and a Red, White and Blue Star Spangled Firework Show. Mukilteo’s biggest party of the year will be held the weekend after Labor Day (September 8, 9 & 10, 2017) and will feature food, fun and two GREAT fireworks shows! The Beer Garden will again be rocking with great music, fine food and football on a big screen Sunday afternoon.

BACON EGGS & KEGS on Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at Century Link Field in Seattle! Go to Bacon Eggs and Kegs! Fried Chicken Waffle Nuggets. Cornbread Bacon Benedict. Biscuits with Bacon Fat Gravy. Beer Batter Flapjacks. Hungry yet?! With at least one $5 dish per food vendor, you can pick and choose what you’d like to eat! Visit one of their 30 Ft Bloody Mary Bars for an unforgettable experience! Fill up your 5 oz. tasting mug with the best brews that the PNW has to offer. Walk around the festival and you’ll find Giant Inflatable Hungry Hungry Hippos, Connect Four, Jenga and a 16 Ft Inflatable Skillet where you can live out your dream of becoming one with bacon. They’re also stoked for their music lineup including a deuling piano show! Have a great weekend!

