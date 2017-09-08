Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center!

Hyundai Hope On Wheels awards $250,000 research grant to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center In honor of national childhood cancer awareness month

Hyundai Hope On Wheels to award $8.5 million in the month of September, surpassing $130 million as part of nationwide fight against pediatric cancer since 1998

SEATTLE – September 12, 2017 – Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will today present Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant. The grant funds will support the research of principal investigator Dr. Cecilia Yeung.

This award is part of the organization’s efforts during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. In September alone, Hope On Wheels will award 40 research grants totaling $8.5 million to institutions nationwide. This brings the organization’s donation total to $130 million since Hyundai joined the fight against pediatric cancer in 1998. With this latest grant, Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $2.5 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

“September is a special time for all of us at Hyundai because it’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It’s a time when we honor the courageous children battling cancer while also funding the doctors and researchers that are working tirelessly to provide care and develop new treatments,” said Scott Fink, chairman, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Board of Directors. “Throughout the month we will share stories of the brave children battling cancer through our campaign theme called ‘Every Handprint Tells A Story’ and invite the public to join our fight.”

The $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant will be officially presented to Dr. Yeung today, September 12, 2017 at 10 a.m. Doctors and researchers that receive a grant from Hope On Wheels are named Hyundai Scholars and are presented with a special lab coat.

During the event, Seattle-area children battling cancer will participate in the program’s signature Handprint Ceremony, in which they’ll dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a white 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe. Their colorful handprints on the official Hope Vehicle represent their individual and collective journeys, hopes and dreams. Seattle Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright and other representatives of the team will be on hand to lend their support.

The Hope On Wheels September campaign theme is ‘Every Handprint Tells A Story.’ This theme recognizes that there are many stakeholders in the fight to end childhood cancer – the child, family, doctors, nurses, caregivers and researchers. The public is encouraged to visit our website at HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org to view videos of child cancer fighters, learn about the work of Hope On Wheels-funded researchers or add a virtual handprint of support on the website. Supporters are also asked to join our movement to End Childhood Cancer and to share our stories on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information about Hyundai Hope On Wheels and to view a complete list of this year's grant winners, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org/research.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing life-saving research and innovative treatments for the disease. Hyundai Hope on Wheels is one of the largest non-profit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country, and primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 835 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than $130 million towards childhood cancer research in pursuit of a cure.

Hyundai Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced through 835 dealerships nationwide. All new Hyundai vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by the Hyundai Assurance program, which includes a 5-year/60,000-mile fully-transferable new vehicle limited warranty, Hyundai’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty and five years of complimentary Roadside Assistance.

