Penn & Teller: Fool Us – "Penn & Teller Are Full of Hot Air"

WON’T GET FOOLED AGAIN — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Liberty, Jorge Blass, Paul Gertner and Steve Marshall. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#413). Original airdate: Thursday, September 14, 2017 @ 8pm

