Masters of Illusion – “The Things You Can Do with Umbrellas”

RAT A TAT TAT — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Ed Alonzo, Scott Pepper, Jason Bishop, Tommy Wind, Jarret and Raja, Murray SawChuck, Adam Wylie and Jonathan Pendragon (#412). Original airdate: Friday, September 15, 2017 @ 9pm

