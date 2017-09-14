The Pulse of Seattle! 9/15-9/17

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

NITRO CIRCUS on Saturday, September 16th at Safeco Field in Seattle

In a world where authenticity is rare, Nitro Circus is the only action sports entertainment company that delivers the biggest and best, mind blowing cross platform entertainment for daredevils and risk taking wannabes in the spirit of fun, friendship and camaraderie CHAMBER BEER WALK on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 in Enumclaw!

This is a NEW event this year that looks like the Wine Walks except it’s BEER! Over 15 breweries in 15 locations downtown on Cole Street. Come and taste the difference between an IPA and a Blond ale. Enjoy music and freinds as you stroll along Cole Street popping into each location to try that breweries tasty twist on that particular beer. Have a great weekend!

