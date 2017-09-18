Masters of Illusion – “Of Mice, Men and a Kidd”

THE MOUSE MAGICIAN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Grandinetti, Nathaan Phan, Billy Kidd, Chris Randall, Tommy Wind, Ed Alonzo and Jonathan Pendragon (#413). Original airdate: Friday, September 22, 2017 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...