Masters of Illusion – “Of Mice, Men and a Kidd”

Masters of Illusion -- "Of Mice, Men And A Kidd" -- Image MOI413_0004 -- Pictured: Jonathan Pendragon -- Photo: Kari Hendler/Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

THE MOUSE MAGICIAN — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.  Magicians featured in this episode include Michael Grandinetti, Nathaan Phan, Billy Kidd, Chris Randall, Tommy Wind, Ed Alonzo and Jonathan Pendragon (#413). Original airdate: Friday, September 22, 2017 @ 8pm

