“Marshall” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

Filed Under: cw11 seattle, gofobo, kstw, Marshall, movie screening

marshall marshall final one sheet r2 rgb 1 Marshall Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “MARSHALL” go to http://www.gofobo.com/CW11MARSHALL and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, October 10th, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

MARSHALL

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell, director Reginald Hudlin’s MARSHALL, based on the early career of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, follows the young lawyer (Chadwick Boseman) to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur (Sterling K. Brown) against his wealthy white socialite employer (Kate Hudson) in a sexual assault and attempted murder trial. In need of a high-profile victory but muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall is partnered with young Jewish lawyer Samuel Friedman (Josh Gad) who has never tried a case. They struggle against a hostile storm of fear and prejudice, driven to discover the truth in a sensationalized trial that helped lay the groundwork for Civil Rights Movement.

Movie Release Date: Friday, October 13, 2017

Movie website: www.marshallmovie.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live