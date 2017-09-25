“Marshall” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “MARSHALL” go to http://www.gofobo.com/CW11MARSHALL and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

MARSHALL

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens, Sterling K. Brown, and James Cromwell, director Reginald Hudlin’s MARSHALL, based on the early career of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, follows the young lawyer (Chadwick Boseman) to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur (Sterling K. Brown) against his wealthy white socialite employer (Kate Hudson) in a sexual assault and attempted murder trial. In need of a high-profile victory but muzzled by a segregationist court, Marshall is partnered with young Jewish lawyer Samuel Friedman (Josh Gad) who has never tried a case. They struggle against a hostile storm of fear and prejudice, driven to discover the truth in a sensationalized trial that helped lay the groundwork for Civil Rights Movement.

Movie Release Date: Friday, October 13, 2017

Movie website: www.marshallmovie.com