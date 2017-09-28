The Pulse of Seattle! 9/29-10/1

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

HALLOWEEN PARTY AT EMP on Friday, September 29th at MoPOP, tickets available here!

Vampires, zombies, and a slasher or two may be waiting for you in MoPOP’s newest exhibition, Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film.Take a tour of the terrifying at the exhibit launch party; join a deadly dance party; and slay the stage in a costume contest with wicked prizes. Learn the ins and outs of creating horror films at a Q&A with filmmaker and Scared to Death guest director Roxanne Benjamin. Wander through the museum’s haunted halls, but don’t stray too far from your friends. You never know what lurks in the shadows. OKTOBERFEST on Friday, September 29th through Saturday, September 30th, 2017 in Leavenworth!

Oktoberfest in Leavenworth is the next best thing to being in Munich! Grab your lederhosen or dirdl and head east of the mountains to grab a pint and enjoy the festivities! Be sure to plan transportation ahead of time!

MICHELMASSE FESTIVAL on Saturday, September 30th, through Sunday, October 1, 2017 in Carnation!

The lord of Camlann invites you to attend his Michelmasse Festival, with cider pressing, puppetry, music, crafts, archery, and minstrels. Come to Somersetshire (aka Carnation, WA), ancient realm of Arthur the king, as the morning trumpet & charter proclamation open the village gates upon the colorful world of Chaucer’s England in 1376. The pace is leisurely: everything does not happen at once. The scale is small, intimate: leave behind the hectic 21st century.

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!