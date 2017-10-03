Supergirl – “Girl of Steel”

Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl

SEASON 3 PREMIERE

DREAM A LITTLE DREAM OF YOU — Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with the loss of Mon-El (Chris Wood) by focusing all her energy on being Supergirl and the mysterious new threat against National City.  Alex (Chyler Leigh) confesses a secret to Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) about their impending nuptials.  A citizen of National City has a mysterious connection to Kara, and Lena (Katie McGrath) makes a bold move.  Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Robert Rovner and Caitlin Parrish (#301). Original airdate: Monday, October 9, 2017 @ 8pm

More from Supergirl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live