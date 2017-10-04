DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Aruba-Con”

Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, dc's legends of tomorrow, kstw

SEASON 3 PREMIERE

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME — When the Legends realize that they broke the timeline, Rip Hunter (guest star Arthur Darvill) arrives with his new organization – the Time Bureau – to relieve them of duty.  The Legends are thrilled to get a chance to put the team back together but a new threat arises when Rory (Dominic Purcell) spots Julius Caesar (guest star Simon Merrells) in Aruba.  Sara (Caity Lotz), Nate (Nick Zano) and Ray (Brandon Routh) devise a plan to steal the Waverider back from the Time Bureau in order to try and stop Julius Caesar from conquering the modern world.  Victor Garber, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Franz Drameh also star.  Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marc Guggenheim (#301). Original airdate: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 @ 9pm

More from DC's Legends Of Tomorrow
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live