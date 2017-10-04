The Flash – “The Flash Reborn”

SEASON 4 PREMIERE

COMING HOME — With Barry (Grant Gustin) in the speed force, Iris (Candice Patton), Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale), Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Vibe (Carlos Valdes) have taken over protecting Central City.  However, when a powerful armored villain threatens to level the city if The Flash doesn’t appear, Cisco makes a risky decision to break Barry out of the speed force.  However, the Barry that comes out isn’t the same Barry that went in.  Glen Winter directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace (#401). Original airdate: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 @ 8pm

