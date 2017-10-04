The Pulse of Seattle! 10/6-10/8

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

SEATTLE HOME SHOW on Friday, October 6th through Sunday, October 8th at CenturyLink Field Event Center, tickets available here!

The 73rd Annual housing extravaganza will have hundreds of displays of home and garden products; daily “Meet the Experts” seminars; the newest in building products and materials; landscape displays; living green; wine tasting sponsored by Lulu Boutique of Lake Chelan; arts & crafts and home decorating. Attendees also enjoy special features including seminars and wine tasting. THE DUNGENESS CRAB & SEAFOOD FESTIVAL on Friday, October 6th through Sunday, October 8th, 2017 in Port Angeles!

Join the fun at CrabFest, one of the most acclaimed food festivals in the country! The festival celebrates not only the aquaculture, agriculture and maritime traditions of the breathtaking Olympic Peninsula, but brings food, art, music, Native American activities, and children’s events into one spectacular 3-day event for everyone! Located on the gorgeous Port Angeles waterfront next to Olympic National Park and a short ferry ride from sparkling Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, the event celebrates the world-famous Dungeness Crab, named after the nearby village of Dungeness, and the bounty of the sea. Featuring 14 restaurants, cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs, Chowder Cook-Off, the Grab-A-Crab Derby, local wine and beer, craft and merchant vendors, live music, and many more events. Rain or shine, this is the “party” of the season and, admission, as always, is FREE!

SALMON DAYS on Saturday, October 7th, through Saturday, October 8th, 2017 in Issaquah!

4 Music Stages, a Carnival, Dock Dogs, Hundreds of Artist Booths, 60 food booths, Inflatables, a Parade, and of course, Spawning Salmon!

Have a great weekend!

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!