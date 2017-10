Check out what the Dynasty cast has to say about the new series!

From Nathalie Kelley, playing “Crystal Flores”

From Grant Show, playing “Blake Carrington”

From Rafael de La Fuente, playing “Samuel”

From James MacKay, playing “Stephen Carrington”

From Robert Christopher Riley, playing “Michael Culhane”

From Sam Adegoke, playing “Jeff Colby”

From Alan Dale, playing “Joseph Anders”

And here’s a first look at the show!

Dynasty premieres Wednesday, October 11th @ 9pm!