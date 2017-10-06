Supernatural – “Lost and Found”

SEASON 13 PREMIERE

THEY’RE BAAACKK… — Season 13 begins exactly where we left off, with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) left to pick up the pieces after the loss of their mother, the demise of Crowley (Mark Sheppard) and the heartbreaking death of Castiel (Misha Collins). The birth of Jack (Alexander Calvert) leaves the Winchester brothers with differing opinions on how to deal with a Nephilim. After being dragged into the breach, Mary (Samantha Smith) must learn to survive Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) and an apocalyptic world. Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1301). Original Airdate: Thursday, October 12, 2017 @ 8pm