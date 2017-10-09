6 Places You Can Only Visit In Seattle

Three energetic teams of former reality TV stars have embraced Seattle’s challenge to engage in 72 hours of “sight-doing.” Follow along as they race around the Emerald City checking out world-famous sights, uncovering hidden gems, and discovering the city’s unexpected layers.

Episode 2 of The Emerald Race on VISITSEATTLE.tv reveals a sky-high encounter with Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks defensive end, and a spin on the giant Ferris wheel jutting out over Elliott Bay. Our intrepid adventurers agree there’s nothing tastier than a fresh local oyster that you shucked yourself or an oversized homemade ice cream sundae with a cherry on top. And, working off the calories is made more enjoyable with a kayak at sunset.

Watch the full episode to see why in Seattle, “the more you dig in, the more you get out.”

Sky View Observatory

Columbia Center

701 5th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 386-5564

skyviewobservatory.com

Check out the numbers: 360 degree panorama, 902 feet high, 73rd floor observatory. If you want to feature the Space Needle in your shot of the city, snap a selfie with Mount Rainier, or use Puget Sound as a backdrop, this is the place. As the tallest building in the Pacific Northwest and second-tallest west of the Mississippi, the views are exceptional. Make the most of your time and relax over a meal in the Sky View Café. Make sure you have your hand stamped for same day re-admission so you can return at the end of the day and watch the sun set over the Olympic Mountains.

Seattle Great Wheel

Pier 57 – Miners Landing

1301 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 623-8607

seattlegreatwheel.com

You don’t need a reservation to take a spin (actually, three full revolutions) on this 175-foot waterfront icon. Only a 10 minute walk from Pike Place Market, the Seattle Great Wheel extends nearly 40 feet beyond the end of the pier, right out over the water of Elliott Bay. Take a ride day or night in any weather. The giant Ferris wheel’s 42 enclosed gondolas twinkle in white lights at night and colorful LED light shows are displayed on the Wheel in celebration of special occasions and hometown sports events.

Westward

2501 N Northlake Way

Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 552-8215

westwardseattle.com

Here, incredible seafood comes with an incredible waterside view. Perch at a picnic table or on an Adirondack chair by the fire pit overlooking the north shore of Lake Union and the Seattle skyline. In summer, you can arrive by boat, kayak, or paddle board and simply paddle ashore or tie up to the dock. Inside the contemporary dining room (and oyster bar), enjoy award-winning, Mediterranean-inspired seafood on a rotating menu that features the finest and the freshest of the Pacific Northwest.

Walrus and the Carpenter

4743 Ballard Avenue NW

Seattle, WA 98107

(206) 395-9227

thewalrusbar.com

A coral-like chandelier is the unlikely centerpiece complementing one of America’s best seafood restaurants’ fishing pub look. Emphatically retaining its casual, neighborhood vibe, piles of oysters are plucked and shucked from the bays and inlets of Washington State and served icy cold on the half shell to an appreciative, lively crowd. Sometimes called the restaurant that most “makes you want to move to Seattle,” Chef-partner Renée Erickson continues to earn impressive awards and accolades including being named James Beard’s Best Chef in the Northwest last year.

Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream

Oddfellows Building

917 E Pine Street

Seattle, WA 98122

(206) 708-7947

mollymoon.com

This ice cream is more than yummy. The folks at Molly Moon’s are out to show the world that ice cream can make the world happy. Fine ingredients, locally sourced via sustainable practices, is key to the kitchen-to-cone story that accompanies every scoop… as is a 1% annual give-back to community charities. A queue out the door and smiling faces on the way out pays testament to the creamy deliciousness of Molly Moon’s. The only tough part is deciding what flavor to choose.

Alki Kayak Tours

1660 Harbor Avenue

West Seattle, WA 98126

(206) 953-0237

kayakalki.com

Alki Kayak Tours is the perfect destination for a daytime adventure when you’re visiting Seattle. Take a day trip to the Alki Point Lighthouse, an afternoon visit to see the local wildlife, paddle out for sunset, or under the light of a full moon. With guides to escort daily sea kayak tours, you can scout for Puget Sound seals and nesting bald eagles while hearing the natural and human stories of Seattle, Alki Peninsula, and the Duwamish River.