Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – “Josh’s Ex-Girlfriend Wants Revenge”

SEASON 3 PREMIERE

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), abandoned at the altar by her obsession, Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), works to plot her revenge  with the help of Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), Heather (Vella Lovell) and Valencia (Gabrielle Ruiz). It might be a bit tough to figure out, since he ran off the day of the wedding to become a priest.  Meanwhile, White Josh (David Hull) and Darryl (Pete Gardner) have some problems to work on and Paula and Scott (guest star Steve Monroe) confront some unusual issues in their marriage.  Scott Michael Foster also stars.  Aline Brosh McKenna and Rachel Bloom wrote the episode, directed by Erin Ehrlich (#301). Original airdate: Friday, October 13, 2017 @ 8pm

