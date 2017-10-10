Supergirl – “Triggers”

YAEL GROBGLAS (“JANE THE VIRGIN”) GUEST STARS — Psi (guest star Yael Grobglas), a thief with psychic powers, attacks National City. Able to immobilize people by tapping into their worst fears, Psi proves a formidable opponent for Supergirl. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) are at an impasse, and Samantha starts her new job at L-Corp. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn (#302). Original airdate: Monday, October 16, 2017 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...