The Flash – “Mixed Signals”

BARRY AND IRIS GO TO COUPLES THERAPY — Barry (Grant Gustin) has his hands full when he takes on a dangerous meta (guest star Dominic Burgess) who can control technology, while also confronting an obstacle in his personal life:  the ramifications of abandoning Iris (Candice Patton) for six months to balance the Speed Force.  Meanwhile, Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) breaches in for a hot date with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), but she gets annoyed when his work keeps them apart.  Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#402). Original airdate: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 @ 8pm

