The Pulse of Seattle! 10/12-10/15

DES MOINES BEACH PARK COMMUNITY CONCERT on Friday, October 13th at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium, free admission!

The Seattle Symphony plays chamber music by Alexandra Gardner and Beethoven! Join musicians from the Seattle Symphony as they perform Composer in Residence Alexandra Gardner’s String Quartet, Coyote Turns, paired with Beethoven’s celebrated Septet in E-flat major, bringing together mysticism and symbolism, as well as playfulness and creative spirit across time and space. SEATTLE REPTILE & EXOTIC ANIMAL EXPO on Saturday, October 14th through Sunday, October 15th, 2017 in Puyallup!

Friends of scaly and exotic creatures, this is the show for you! Featuring sale of reptiles and related items, with local breeders, pet shops, small businesses, local vets, and local societies giving information to help care for your reptile.

ORTING PUMPKIN FEST HARVEST CELEBRATION on Saturday, October 14th, 2017 in Orting!

Orting Pumpkin Fest features: Food & Beverage Booths with Pumpkin Menu Items, Live Entertainment for All Ages on Two Stages, Rod & Custom Car Show, Games, Bounce House, & Amusements for Kids, Orting Valley Farmers Market, ACT 1 Theatre Productions – Dancing Scarecrows, Arts and Crafts Vendors in the Park, Little Pumpkin Pals Parade – Saturday at Noon, Point Defiance Pirates, Cinderella Pumpkin Carriage, Little Pumpkin Pals Parade (The Little Pumpkin Pals Parade is open to kids in pumpkin-themed costumes to parade on the Foothills Trail from the Bell Tower to Route 66 Pizza and back to the gazebo. Prizes will be awarded to all children who enter the parade.

GEORGETOWN MORGUE – SEATTLE’S PREMIER HAUNTED ATTRACTION! Open Thursday through Sunday all month long in Georgetown! Go if you dare to one of Seattle’s scariest haunted houses! Held in an actual historical morgue, you will be sure to be shaking in your boots! Purchase tickets here!

OKTOBERQUEST SEATTLE 2017 on Saturday, October 13 through Sunday, October 14, 2017 at Hangar 30 Magnuson Park!

What if you could spend 24 hours with your closest friends, in your favorite city, checking a bunch of amazing experiences off your bucket list? Now imagine taking part in this with hundreds and even thousands of other adventure seekers. So you’ve heard of Questival, the race where teams push themselves to the limit, experience the outdoors, and have a whole bunch of fun? Well, we’ve upped the ante with a fall event that’ll knock your socks lederhosen off. It’s Oktoberquest, the 24-hour adventure race with an autumnal twist.

