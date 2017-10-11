The Pulse of Seattle! 10/12-10/15

Filed Under: Community Concert, cw11 seattle, Des Moines, Georgetown Morgue, Hangar 30, Harvest Celebration, Haunted house, kstw, Magnuson Park, Oktoberquest, Orting, Pumpkin Fest, Puyallup, Questival, Seattle, Seattle Reptile & Exotic Animal Expo, The Pulse of Seattle

It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events: 

DES MOINES BEACH PARK COMMUNITY CONCERT on Friday, October 13th at Des Moines Beach Park Auditorium, free admission1617 concerts desmoinescommunityconcert 880x399 The Pulse of Seattle! 10/12 10/15

The Seattle Symphony plays chamber music by Alexandra Gardner and Beethoven! Join musicians from the Seattle Symphony as they perform Composer in Residence Alexandra Gardner’s String Quartet, Coyote Turns, paired with Beethoven’s celebrated Septet in E-flat major, bringing together mysticism and symbolism, as well as playfulness and creative spirit across time and space.

SEATTLE REPTILE & EXOTIC ANIMAL EXPO on Saturday, October 14th through Sunday, October 15th, 2017 in Puyallup!

detailhero seattlerepltileshow2017 1536x896 The Pulse of Seattle! 10/12 10/15

Friends of scaly and exotic creatures, this is the show for you! Featuring sale of reptiles and related items, with local breeders, pet shops, small businesses, local vets, and local societies giving information to help care for your reptile.

ORTING PUMPKIN FEST HARVEST CELEBRATION on Saturday, October 14th, 2017 in Orting!

kidscostumes The Pulse of Seattle! 10/12 10/15

Orting Pumpkin Fest features: Food & Beverage Booths with Pumpkin Menu Items, Live Entertainment for All Ages on Two Stages, Rod & Custom Car Show, Games, Bounce House, & Amusements for Kids, Orting Valley Farmers Market, ACT 1 Theatre Productions – Dancing Scarecrows, Arts and Crafts Vendors in the Park, Little Pumpkin Pals Parade – Saturday at Noon, Point Defiance Pirates, Cinderella Pumpkin Carriage, Little Pumpkin Pals Parade (The Little Pumpkin Pals Parade is open to kids in pumpkin-themed costumes to parade on the Foothills Trail from the Bell Tower to Route 66 Pizza and back to the gazebo. Prizes will be awarded to all children who enter the parade.

GEORGETOWN MORGUE – SEATTLE’S PREMIER HAUNTED ATTRACTION! Open Thursday through Sunday all month long in Georgetown!

georgetown morgue logo The Pulse of Seattle! 10/12 10/15

Go if you dare to one of Seattle’s scariest haunted houses! Held in an actual historical morgue, you will be sure to be shaking in your boots! Purchase tickets here!

OKTOBERQUEST SEATTLE 2017 on Saturday, October 13 through Sunday, October 14, 2017 at Hangar 30 Magnuson Park!

img oktoberq logo1 The Pulse of Seattle! 10/12 10/15

What if you could spend 24 hours with your closest friends, in your favorite city, checking a bunch of amazing experiences off your bucket list? Now imagine taking part in this with hundreds and even thousands of other adventure seekers. So you’ve heard of Questival, the race where teams push themselves to the limit, experience the outdoors, and have a whole bunch of fun? Well, we’ve upped the ante with a fall event that’ll knock your sockslederhosen off. It’s Oktoberquest, the 24-hour adventure race with an autumnal twist. 

Have a great weekend!

pulse dynlead rev The Pulse of Seattle! 10/12 10/15

More about The Pulse of Seattle here!

More from The Pulse of Seattle!
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live