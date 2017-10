ANATOLY RETURNS TO STAR CITY — Oliver (Stephen Amell) tries to balance being the mayor, the Green Arrow and a father to William (guest star Jack Moore). Anatoly (guest star David Nykl) returns to Star City with a deadly agenda. Laura Belsey directed the episode with story by Adam Schwartz and teleplay by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (#602). Original airdate: Thursday, October 19, 2017 @ 9pm

