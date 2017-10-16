Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – “To Josh, With Love”

Filed Under: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

REBECCA ENLISTS A NEW ALLY IN HER QUEST FOR REVENGE — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), unsatisfied with Paula’s (Donna Lynne Champlin) ideas to build a case against Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), turns to Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) for help crafting a truly evil plan. Meanwhile, Josh finds becoming a priest is harder than he thought. Pete Gardner, David Hull, Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz also star.  Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#302). Original airdate: Friday, October 20, 2017 @ 8pm

More from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live